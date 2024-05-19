A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Woman who prayed while dangling from bridge in truck credits Lord for rescue

'God is listening'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 19, 2024 at 6:38pm

(Video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Newly released dashcam footage of an accident that left a massive semitruck dangling from a bridge earlier this year is going viral — and for good reason.

The shocking footage of the Kentucky four-vehicle crash, which unfolded March 1 on the Clark Memorial Bridge in Louisville, Kentucky, is absolutely terrifying.

The accident allegedly took place after Trevor W. Branham, 33, lost control of his vehicle, crossed into the wrong lanes, hit another car, then struck the semitruck in question.

Read the full story ›

WATCH: Woman who prayed while dangling from bridge in truck credits Lord for rescue
