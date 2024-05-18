A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Front PageTHE LEFT UNHINGED

WEF demands limits on car ownership among general public

Regular families with more than 1 vehicle should be forced to give them up

Published May 18, 2024 at 2:31pm
Published May 18, 2024 at 2:31pm

The interior of a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible on display at the Elliott Museum in Stuart, Florida (Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(SLAY NEWS) – The unelected World Economic Forum (WEF) is calling on global governments to begin placing limits on private car ownership among the general public. The globalist WEF is demanding that regular families with more than one car should be forced to give up one of their vehicles.

Despite the fact that a person can only drive one car at a time, the WEF insists that limiting the number of vehicles people can own will help to “save the planet” from “climate change.”

The WEF argues that members of the public must be forced into giving up a vehicle as part of the organization’s “One Less Car” agenda. However, the agenda appears to be a stepping stone for the WEF’s long-promoted plan to eliminate all private car ownership.

