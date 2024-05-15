A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel Politics U.S. WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

White House: Biden would veto Israel Security Assistance Support Act

'The bill would undermine the president's ability to execute an effective foreign policy'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 14, 2024 at 9:42pm

Joe Biden talks on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in the Treaty Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(JNS) -- The Office of Management and Budget, which is part of the White House, stated on Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden would veto H.R. 8369, the Israel Security Assistance Support Act, if it came across his desk.

The bill, which is scheduled for a House vote on Wednesday and which has a companion Senate version as of today, condemns the Biden administration’s decision to pause an arms shipment to Israel and would withhold funds from the Pentagon and U.S. State Department unless that and future shipments are approved.

The White House “strongly opposes” the bill, “which seeks to limit the president’s discretion to ensure that the delivery of certain defense articles and services aligns with U.S. foreign policy objectives,” it stated.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







White House: Biden would veto Israel Security Assistance Support Act
One college has nearly 100 DEI staffers, analysis finds
Man trolls city officials with 'artistic statement' after being asked to fence in his boat
WATCH: Moms of Miss USA, Miss Teen USA speak out after daughters' resignations
Kelly Clarkson sets record straight on Ozempic rumors
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×