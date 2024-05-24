'Whiteness is god' to many American Christians, university sociologist says

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – “Whiteness” has become a religion to many Christians in a way that allows racism to continue in America, according to two sociology scholars.

Michael Emerson, a sociologist and fellow at Rice University in Texas, and Glenn Bracey, a professor of sociology at Villanova University in Philadelphia, make the case in their new book “The Religion of Whiteness: How Racism Distorts Christian Faith.”

“It’s a unified system of beliefs and practices that worships or sacralizes, not some God in this sense, but whiteness,” Emerson told Religion News Service in a recent interview. “Whiteness is the god. It declares that everything else that isn’t supporting whiteness is profane, it’s wrong, it needs to be shunned.”

