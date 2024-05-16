Whitmer 'kidnapping hoax' is on the brink of collapse

(REVOLVER) – The Whitmer “kidnapping plot,” “fednapping,” or “hoax,” as it’s more commonly called, is likely one of the biggest entrapment cases the FBI ever staged, aside from January 6. The two plots are intricately connected and part of the same regime scheme to paint Trump supporters as domestic terrorists. However, when news broke about this “kidnapping plot,” Revolver News could smell a rat. We were ahead of the curve, being among the very first to connect the dots between the Michigan Kidnapping Plot and the January 6th Fedsurrection. Our groundbreaking article from three years ago sounded the alarm about possible federal involvement on January 6th, using the Michigan fiasco as a prime example.

After all, you literally can’t ignore the similarities. The Michigan scheme also had plans to storm the State Capitol. The plot centered around the “Three Percenters,” a militia group with strong ties to January 6th. And just like J6, the Michigan plot was also swarming with feds and informants—actually, out of the fourteen people involved, at least five of them were FBI agents or informants.

Revolver’s investigative work exposing the Whitmer hoax led us to publish a recent article detailing how deeply involved the agents and informants were in aggressively plotting the moves. They were like producers and directors, feverishly orchestrating a scripted play.

