A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
ElectionTHE LEFT UNHINGED

Whoopi Goldberg melts down over Trump warning about 'anti-white feeling' in America

'It enraged me – how dare you!'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 2, 2024 at 4:08pm

Whoopi Goldberg

(SLAY NEWS) – Whoopi Goldberg suffered a meltdown while responding to comments from President Donald Trump on ABC’s “The View.”

During the controversial propaganda show, which frequently gives airtime to public expressions of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), Goldberg declared that she was “enraged” by a statement made by the 45th president. She was responding to Trump asserting that “There is a definite anti-white feeling in the country right now.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Clearly overwhelmed with hate-fueled rage, Goldberg glared angrily into the camera and declared: “This is my favorite, and I’m gonna tell you before I say it that it enraged me.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Whoopi Goldberg melts down over Trump warning about 'anti-white feeling' in America
California must spend up to $20 billion on grid upgrades if it wants EVs
Gavin Newsom promised to build 3.5 million homes by 2025. He's not even close
Visualizing the size of the global senior population
Biden State Department-run program paid $1.3 million to Taliban
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×