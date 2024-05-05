Winning in Ukraine requires a serious U.S. energy strategy



[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]

By Stephen Blank & Peter Huessy

Real Clear Wire

The U.S. leads the world in oil and gas production. This enabled Texas by itself to provide a natural gas lifeline to Europe after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine destabilized energy markets, in part due to a near ten percent decline in Russian oil and gas production.

The U.S. could then export significant gas supplies because the U.S. produces 13.3 million barrels a day of crude oil, and 17 million barrels a day of crude oil and condensates, the highest ever, a result in large part due to the new technology of fracking.

The benefits of “drill, baby, drill” are clear. The U.S. in 2023 annually produced 180 million more barrels of oil than the previous 2019 peak. However, with growth in population of 15 million people, and GDP growth of $5.1 trillion, and oil supplies up only 3.6%, oil prices still shot up.

Despite increased U.S. production, sanctions on Russian did initially take oil off the market. But the other reason why oil prices have also shot up by 50% despite increased U.S. supply is that since 2021 there have been 200 executive actions taken by the U.S. government to preclude further enhanced coal, oil and gas production, largely as part of a policy of getting to zero net greenhouse gases by 2035.

And this occurred even though the U.S. already cut back significantly on green-house gas emissions. For example, gas production in the Permian basin in Texas and New Mexico has surged 345% while methane emissions have been already cut 76%. Fully meeting methane emission goals in the area would fulfill the reductions needed to meet the overall requirement for keeping global temperatures low, including for example, Exxon’s plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2030.

The pursuit of lower fossil fuel production in the U.S. impedes Ukraine’s war effort. Since 2021, West Texas U.S. crude oil prices climbed from $60/b to $83/b to where they are today. Pump prices also surged to over $3.50 a gallon on average, nearly a 50% increase compared to 2019.

This, in turn, was a key part of the nearly 20% increase in the cost of essentials since 2021, which also led to the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike interest rates, to where an average mortgage now requires a 7% loan rate rather than 3% in 2021.

Why would the U.S. government not seek to keep oil and gas production high and inflation low, particularly with a national election coming up where inflation and the cost of living are high on the concern of many Americans? With lower energy prices, Americans might be more willing to help Ukraine even as the country seeks a sound energy policy consistent with both environmental standards and robust economic growth.

However, even more importantly, a sound U.S. energy strategy could help the U.S. win the war against Russia and simultaneously place Ukraine at the center of a new invigorated energy policy (1) transforming Ukraine into an independent energy gas station for all of Europe and (2) eliminating the leverage Mocow seeks in enhancing Europe’s dependence on energy supplies from Russia, most notably natural gas to Germany.

The strategic situation is Europe involves more than Ukraine. Much evidence has recently appeared confirming that beyond its aggression against Ukraine Russia is waging war against Europe as a whole. Apart from military operations in Ukraine, many NATO members now warn about Russian military attacks against other European states within 3-5 years. On top of Russian military attacks massive Russian information and espionage operations against Europe are occurring regularly.

However, the bedrock instrument of Russian policy for the last generation has been its energy penetration of Europe that provides the financial basis for its other operations and in many cases leads directly into the political-economic subversion of governments from Germany, Italy, and Austria through the Balkans into Belarus and Ukraine.

One major example of the process whereby dependence upon Russian energy translates into Russian political warfare is Moldova. Lacking its own indigenous energy sources and having already been victimized in 1992 by Moscow’s seizure of its province Transnistria (the land beyond the Dniester River), Moldova has been the target of repeated Russian efforts to destroy its sovereignty and integrity for over 30 years.

Indeed, in 2023 Russia apparently planned a coup there just as it tried to attack it in 2014 during the seizure of Crimea. In all of Moscow’s pressure against Moldova it has taken that state’s energy dependence upon Russia as the point of departure for all of its probes and as a basis for financing these operations.

Balkan coups led by Russian agents either in Russia or in countries like Transnistria are a regular tactic of the Russian government. Russia instigated coups in Macedonia, Montenegro in 2015-16 and evidently attempted to stage another coup in Bulgaria in 2016 using the extensive influence it has gained there. Outgoing Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has just commented that we should “expect Russia to do ‘whatever possible’” to preserve its influence here.

Here too Russian leverage begins with energy. In Bulgaria, leaked documents have repeatedly confirmed Russia’s concealed control over the Turk Stream pipeline bringing Russian gas from Türkiye to Bulgaria, Serbia, and Hungary. As the Center for the Study of Democracy in Bulgaria reported in 2020, also on the basis of leaked corporate documents, since 2019, before construction of this pipeline began, Russia was using Saudi, Belarussian and European companies to evade U.S. sanctions against the Turk Stream pipeline. Consequently, Russia ships the gas, builds the pipeline, and finances it through proxy entities.

How the U.S. and Its Allies Should Respond

The proper response to this war on Europe must go beyond the resolute, regular, consistent, and decisive provision of the weaponry Ukraine needs to win, i.e., restore its integrity and realize its full sovereignty. Whether Ukraine can achieve these objectives has come under serious question recently, but however the outcome the U.S. and its allies’ strategy must also comprise a permanent reduction of European energy dependence upon Russia, an objective fully within the U.S. capability.

Both these replies to Moscow are not only feasible but also must necessarily form parts of a coherent strategy, something to which the Biden Administration seems to be allergic or at least unable to put forward. For example, Moldova’s ability to ward off Russian pressures begins with ridding itself of Russian energy leverage. To the degree that it has currently done so it has utilized foreign energy sources and EU subsidies. This is clearly inadequate for the long term. But there are viable alternatives that can be brought into play for Moldova and for much if not all of the Balkans.

The pipelines bringing Russian gas to Moldova traverse Ukraine in conformity with long-standing agreements between Moscow and Kyiv. However, since Europe is scheduled to eliminate all Russian gas by 2027, including LNG, and stocks for 2025 are already abundant, Ukraine now feels it can safely terminate its contract with Gazprom to bring oil to the Balkans and Eastern Europe through pipelines located in Ukraine . Ukraine, despite the war, has been on and off exporting electricity to states like Romania since the war began and the advent of peace could certainly see a regeneration of those exports. Moreover, should its energy capabilities be restored it can then utilize the existing pipeline infrastructure to export considerable amounts of hydrocarbons or other energy sources to the Balkans. Such visions may seem far-fetched or even utopian when Russia is now pulverizing whatever it can of Ukraine’s energy sector, in the context of Ukraine’s necessary strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Nevertheless, those strikes also reflect Russia’s growing alarm that its own energy sector is being targeted and at risk of being excluded from its natural historical market, Europe. Indeed, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov now complains that the West wants to defeat Russia to oust it from energy markets, showing Russia’s concerns about being supplanted by a revived Ukraine.

These factors duly suggest the requisite course of action to negate Russia’s aerial power and offensive while also strengthening Moldova and other Balkan countries and reducing Russia’s energy presence in the Balkans. In the military domain transferring the air defense capabilities to Ukraine that enable it to negate Russian attacks on its energy and electrical infrastructure and armed forces will not only diminish the likelihood of a successful Russian ground and air offensive but also rehabilitate that infrastructure and spur energy production.

Providing these capabilities would also enhance Kyiv’s threat to Crimea and the Russian energy facilities that Russia illegally seized there in 2014. Ukraine can also use the respite provided by these weapons to begin delivering energy to Moldova or Romania and throughout the Balkans. By transferring weapons to Ukraine that it desperately needs (now that the assistance package has passed the House of Representatives), Ukraine can relatively quickly address its requirements and those of the Balkans to enhance stability and security while also defeating Russia’s political warfare in the Balkans.

While these moves are being made and before their impact makes itself felt in Ukraine and the Balkans; we need to continue to ensure the ongoing supply of energy to states like Moldova, using American energy. U.S. gas supplies are the biggest in the world, and continued exports of LNG remain a critical ingredient to help reformulate U.S. security policy, which should start with a reversal of the administration’s ban on new permit for LNG exports.

At the same time we should be employing all the means of power at our disposal to create a new energy order for Europe to promote the long-term diversification of energy suppliers to Europe and the concurrent revival of energy infrastructure and connectivity promised by programs like the Three Seas Initiative. This program is ideally suited to undertake the long-term economic and energy integration of all of Eastern Europe, including the Balkans and Ukraine among others, by fostering new means of connectivity and new infrastructure, prominently including energy pipelines from the Baltic to the Black Sea. But it requires strong diplomatic and economic support to move forward. Otherwise, it will fail to realize its potential and we will lose a strong instrument that can help build a stabler, more secure, and enduring European order.

China and India are growing greenhouse gas emissions (1.3 b/tons) from 2020-2 that exceed by 120% what the U.S. eliminated between 20007-2022 (1 b/tons) by a factor of 130%. And in Europe, with gas and coal declining markedly after an initial increase at the time of the Ukraine war, and despite a 19% record drop in GHG emissions, failure to have sufficient substitutes for Russian natural gas has seen wood and biomass burning increase in Europe where it is now 60% of “renewables.” On the other hand, U.S. energy production especially oil and natural gas, can make the U.S. the swing world producer and markedly reduce the leverage of both OPEC and Russia.

Certainly, if such an initiative recovers its momentum, it will provide a basis for expanding Ukraine’s energy ties, including Ukrainian energy exports of fossil fuels, electricity, nuclear power, and green energy to all of its neighbors, including Moldova. In that event we will have taken a major step, utilizing our military assistance, energy capabilities, and diplomatic strategy towards providing and executing a well-conceived and truly strategic conception to strengthen Ukraine, undermine Russian economic and military capabilities, and intensify European integration.

All three of those outcomes contribute materially to the long-standing American interest in what President George H.W. Bush memorably called a Europe whole and free.

Moreover, all these actions are now easily within our reach. What is needed is decisive strategic leadership to act according to this strategic plan. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine represents not only a crisis but a once in a generation opportunity to advance vital American interests for which we fought three wars (including the Cold War), and we can do so with peaceful means. For too long we have acted without a strategy for victory, and if we continue to squander this opportunity neither history nor future generations will forgive us.

Now the other part of the story is that our ally Ukraine wants to curtail Russian, not U.S., oil, and gas production to impede Russia’s war machine. But some within the Administration are pushing Ukraine not to attack Russian refineries. Apparently, the administration believes if Russian oil and gas supply are harmed, energy prices would rise even higher to say nothing of whether such attacks on Russian soil would trigger Putin’s often threatened escalation to the use of nuclear weapons.

Ironically, despite sanctions, Russia surprisingly produces 10.7mb/d of crude today, very close to the production in 2022 of 11.3mb/d. With prices 50% higher, however, Russian revenue is $7 billion a month higher or annually $84 billion higher than in 2021. This enables Moscow to better fund the war against Ukraine.

Therefore, if the U.S. wants to defeat the Russians and secure a Russian withdrawal from Ukraine territory, a key strategy (as President Reagan implemented) must certainly include curtailing Russian energy production, as nearly two-thirds of revenue to the Russian government comes from oil and gas sales.

Russian oil production at the time of the 2022 invasion was 11.3 million barrels a day while the EIA projects Russian production for all of 2024 will remain at 10.7 million barrels a day, the third largest in the world. Energy sanctions apparently have not done enough to deter Russia because they do not yet appear to be effective. This is also because Russia has reoriented its sales to China, Turkye and India, while evading sanctions by using unregistered and uninsured tankers for transport, dropping exports to Europe from 20 million cubic meters per month to 4 million.

Sanctions were designed to punish Russia and keep its energy revenue down, but pushing Ukraine not to attack Russian oil refineries moves in the opposite direction, keeping Russian oil and gas production and supply as well as revenues high. At the same time, the U.S. Administration is also spending hundreds of billions to keep U.S. reliable fossil fuel production down but more unreliable renewable energy production up.

One of President Reagan’s key measures was to dramatically increase U.S. (and Saudi) oil production to significantly lower the prices of oil and gas and literally take away multiple tens of billions of dollars from the Soviet exchequer.

At the time, oil and gas exports were the most important source of foreign exchange for the entire Soviet government, along with arms sales. Lowering oil prices from today’s $83-7/barrel to even $60 would substantially cut Moscow’s revenue.

The U.S. has the resources to increase the world-wide oil and gas supply significantly, even if Russian domestic energy production were curtailed by Ukraine attacks. Thus, both U.S. energy policy and U.S. Ukraine war strategy illustrate how an all of government approach requires the left and right hand to work in sync rather in contradiction to each other.

However, one views global climate change and the role of fossil fuel production, you cannot reduce access to U.S. energy sources from where currently 60% of all electricity comes and expect prices not to stimulate inflation and then interest rates with a deleterious impact on the U.S. economy. This, in turn, makes it more difficult for Congress to appropriate billions to support Ukraine’s defense. On top of which, natural gas can substitute for call and improve the environment simultaneously.

As Robert Zubrin wrote many years ago, from 1974 through 2008, every major spike in U.S. oil prices has been followed by a recession in the United States. For the U.S. with a $34 trillion debt now that is accumulating at $1 trillion every 90-100 days, bringing inflation down and interest rates as well is important. The U.S. in 2023 paid more in interest payments on the debt than we spent for the entire U.S. Department of Defense. To prevent further economic erosion, the U.S. must increase its own oil and gas production if simultaneously the U.S. wants to curtail Russian production as a deterrent strategy against Russia.

However, when the United States pushes against Ukraine attacks against Russian energy facilities, a key part of Ukraine toolbox is taken away, allowing Russian domestic production, and refining as well as exports of oil and gas to continue. Although not exporting as much to Europe compared to 2022, Russia exports more oil and gas now to India, China, and Türkiye, all of whom have pushed aside sanctions against purchasing Russian energy, while the previous assumptions of declining tanker availability have also not been borne out.

One recent report concludes “Russia, along with other countries not participating in sanctions, have established shipping services designed to avoid G7 sanctions and price caps, leading to more export outlets being available to Russia…. we expect Russia’s production to average 10.7 million b/d in 2023 and remain mostly unchanged in 2024.”

Whatever the U.S. thought sanctions would do to help the war to stop Russian aggression, our energy policy has left Russian oil and gas production only marginally reduced (1.3mb/d vs. 10.7 mb/d) and generated U.S. inflation at over 20% since 2021. This is not a sound policy and needs to be overhauled.

Stephen J. Blank, Ph.D., is Senior Fellow at FPRI’s Eurasia Program. He has published over 1500 articles and monographs on Soviet/Russian, U.S., Asian, and European military and foreign policies

Peter Huessy is President of his own defense consulting firm, Geostrategic Analysis, founded in 1981, and through 2021, Director of Strategic Deterrent Studies at the Mitchell Institute on Aerospace Studies.

This article was originally published by RealClearDefense and made available via RealClearWire.

