FaithTESTING THE FAITH

'I wish I could go back and fix it': Benny Hinn sorry for false prophecy, reveals '2 biggest regrets'

Televangelist: 'I was not too wise a number of times'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 10, 2024 at 3:08pm

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Controversial televangelist Benny Hinn said his two “biggest regrets” in his decades-long ministry include promoting prophecies he now admits “were not accurate or from the Lord” and pushing “prosperity theology."

“The two things I regret most in ministry: I was not too wise a number of times with prophecy,” the 71-year-old charismatic preacher told Stephen Strang, host of The Strang Report, in a recent interview.

“I had guests come to the crusades that I think brought harm to not only people’s lives but also to my reputation because their prophecies were not really prophecy. They went outside the borders of redemption.”

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
