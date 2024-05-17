A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health WorldTHE SLIPPERY SLOPE

Woman, 29, granted euthanasia approval on grounds of mental suffering

Suffers from chronic depression, anxiety, trauma, unspecified personality disorder

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 17, 2024 at 3:42pm

(Image courtesy Pexels)

(THE GUARDIAN) – A 29-year-old Dutch woman who has been granted her request for assisted dying on the grounds of unbearable mental suffering is expected to end her life in the coming weeks, fuelling a debate across Europe over the issue.

Zoraya ter Beek received the final approval last week for assisted dying after a three and a half year process under a law passed in the Netherlands in 2002.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Her case has caused controversy as assisted dying for people with psychiatric illnesses in the Netherlands remains unusual, although the numbers are increasing. In 2010, there were two cases involving psychiatric suffering; in 2023, there were 138: 1.5% of the 9,068 euthanasia deaths.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Woman, 29, granted euthanasia approval on grounds of mental suffering
Migrant 'poster boy' jailed for raping his own mother
Lax vetting process for Chinese illegals poses national security risk
Red Lobster to file for bankruptcy after all-you-can-eat shrimp deal cost millions
Dow hits 40,000 for 1st time
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×