Woman lived in grocery store sign with computer, coffee maker for a year

(THE LIBERTY DAILY) – Contractors in Midland, Michigan, recently discovered a 34-year-old woman living inside a Family Fare grocery store sign. The woman, whose name was not disclosed, had been residing in the sign for approximately a year and had access to amenities such as a computer, printer, and coffee maker, according to Officer Brennon Warren of the Midland Police Department. Midland, known for being the global headquarters of Dow Inc., is located 130 miles north of Detroit.

The Family Fare store is situated in a retail strip with a sign structure at the top, which is accessible from the roof. The woman was able to use electricity through a power cord plugged into an outlet on the roof, Warren said. It remains unclear how she accessed the roof without a ladder.

“She was homeless,” Officer Brennon Warren of the Midland Police Department said Thursday. “It’s a story that makes you scratch your head, just somebody living up in a sign.”

