Women end up in jail after brawling over Disney World tickets, golf cart, police say

(FOX NEWS) -- Two Missouri women vacationing in Florida ended up taking an unexpected detour to jail after a brawl broke out over a golf cart and Disney World tickets, according to arrest records from the Wildwood Police Department.

Katherine Northrup, 31, and Gina Danforth, 28, of Missouri, are accused of getting into a physical fight because they were both upset over "a golf cart and tickets to Disney World," according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

The brouhaha happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 6, when police were called to a home where two women had to be physically separated while Northrup allegedly got "belligerent," the affidavit said.

