'World cup' of antler hunting currently underway

'It's like the ultimate Easter egg hunt meets Spartan race'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 4, 2024 at 11:17am

(ZEROHEDGE) – Shed hunting season has opened up for Wyoming residents this week, as well as non-residents who must purchase a conservation stamp before collecting shed antlers on designated lands.

The Wall Street Journal describes the mania in the hills around the Bridger-Teton National Forest, near Jackson, Wyoming, as the "World Cup of shed hunting." People across the state and from across the country are scouring the hills for freshly dropped antlers that haven't yet been sun-bleached and are called "brown" or "brown gold" by some antler hunters.

"It's the adrenaline rush that you get, plus you're outside, you're away from people," said antler hunter John Bishop, adding, "There's really no worldly obligations anymore at that point. It's just you and whatever else is out there."

