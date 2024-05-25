World's most arrested man, dead at 74 after more than 1,300 busts

(NEW YORK POST) – A Kentucky man who was famous for racking up more than 1,300 arrests during his lifetime, died last weekend at the age of 74, according to reports.

Henry Earl, who made national news as “the world’s most arrested man” for his prolific rap sheet, was buried at Owenton Cemetery Thursday afternoon, with workers from the Owenton Healthcare and Rehabilitation Facility, where he spent the final years of his life, in attendance. Earl had no family that could be contacted to attend the ceremony, WLEX reported.

“He was a character, he had a wonderful sense of humor,” said Ginny Ramsey, founder of Lexington’s Catholic Action Center, who knew him for decades.

