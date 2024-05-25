Young American couple, killed by armed gangs in Haiti, devoted lives to missionary work

(AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS) – A young American couple who devoted their lives to missionary work in Haiti were killed Thursday night, along with the Haitian director of their non-profit, after two armed groups attacked their mission in the country’s volatile capital.

“I’m just at a total loss,” David Lloyd, 48, told the Miami Herald, confirming the deaths of his son Davy Lloyd, daughter-in-law Natalie Lloyd and director Jude Montis. “I’m just in total shock. I haven’t grieved. I haven’t done anything else. I haven’t eaten. I can’t think.”

The three were killed by armed gunmen who attacked Missions In Hope, a U.S.-based non-profit near Bon Repos, a gang-controlled community just east of the capital. The details of what happened were still not clear Friday, said Lloyd, who had flown out of Port-au-Prince with his other son the day before the attack. But the non-profit was hit by two different armed groups during the day, he said. Davy Lloyd was trying to inform his dad about what was happening on the property when the three were killed and their bodies set on fire.

