Faith WorldFAITH UNDER FIRE

1 million-member regional body leaves major denomination over gay marriage, clergy

'Church has preferred to sacrifice its honorability and integrity to honor the LGBT'

Published June 2, 2024 at 12:12pm

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A regional body of the United Methodist Church with approximately 1 million members has voted to leave the mainline denomination over its acceptance of gay marriage and noncelibate gay clergy.

The Côte d'Ivoire Conference based in West Africa voted earlier this week to leave the UMC after the denomination's decision to remove rules banning the blessing of same-sex unions and the ordination of people in romantic same-sex relationships from its Book of Discipline. With approximately a million members, the conference was one of the largest regional bodies within the worldwide denomination, according to UM News.

The approved decision argues that "the new United Methodist Church has preferred to sacrifice its honorability and integrity to honor the LGBT" and that "the new United Methodist Church is now based on sociocultural and contextual values which have consumed its doctrinal and disciplinary integrity."

