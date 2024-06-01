A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education

1 of oldest women's studies departments in U.S. on chopping block

Low enrollment, student demand cited

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 29, 2024 at 10:53am

(Pexels)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Wichita State University is closing its women’s studies department, one of the oldest in the country, due to continuously low student interest.

The Department of Women, Ethnicity, and Intersectional Studies will be dissolved and its degree program will be merged with the English Department, according to an action plan approved earlier this month by the Kansas Board of Regents.

“As part of the Board’s academic program review process, this year the six state universities in Kansas collectively looked at 31 programs that didn’t meet at least three of four metrics related to enrollment, graduation, employment and earnings,” regents spokesperson Matt Keith said.

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







