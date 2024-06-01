A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Election PoliticsELECTION 2024

1 party will make up more of the estimated 70 million debate viewers than the other

Left is hoping Biden can shed his 'senile old man' image

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 27, 2024 at 1:39pm

(Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Republicans seem more poised than Democrats or independents to tune into the presidential debate, according to a new survey.

Seventy-five percent of Republicans say they are likely to watch the debate, compared to 61% of Democrats and 58% of independents, according to a Syracuse University-Ipsos poll. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are set for a rematch tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CNN.

A smaller number of respondents said they were “very likely” to watch the debate, with 45% of Republicans saying so and 30% of Democrats and 28% of independents responding the same.

Read the full story

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







