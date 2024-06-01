1 party will make up more of the estimated 70 million debate viewers than the other

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Republicans seem more poised than Democrats or independents to tune into the presidential debate, according to a new survey.

Seventy-five percent of Republicans say they are likely to watch the debate, compared to 61% of Democrats and 58% of independents, according to a Syracuse University-Ipsos poll. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are set for a rematch tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CNN.

A smaller number of respondents said they were “very likely” to watch the debate, with 45% of Republicans saying so and 30% of Democrats and 28% of independents responding the same.

