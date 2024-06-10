10 million illegals later, Biden to use executive orders to fix his mess

(ZEROHEDGE) – After President Joe Biden shredded Donald Trump's Executive Orders on border security his first day in office, resulting in a staggering 10 million illegals pouring into the United States, the White House is reportedly on the verge of implementing new executive orders in order to recapture pissed-off voters stem the absolute flood of illegal migration he caused, AP reports.

According to the report, the new policy would cap the number of daily encounters at an average of 4,000 over a week (or 208k per year), which might include asylum-seekers with scheduled appointments through U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s CBP One app.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Moreover, under the new regulations, migrants arriving after reaching the set threshold could face automatic removal—a process akin to deportation—with significantly reduced chances of re-entry. This contrasts sharply with the more lenient conditions under the pandemic-era Title 42 policy, which allowed many expelled migrants to quickly attempt re-entry.

Read the full story ›