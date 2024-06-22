A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationGOOD NEWS!

105-year-old woman receives master's degree after leaving school during World War II

Received standing ovation from classmates

Published June 21, 2024 at 9:32pm
105-year-old Virginia Hislop receives Master's Degree (video screenshot)

105-year-old Virginia Hislop receives Master's Degree

(NOT THE BEE) – This is a heartwarming story if I ever saw one. A 105-year-old woman has just received her graduate degree from Stanford 83 years after leaving school at the outbreak of World War II.

Virginia "Ginger" Hislop was about to turn in her final thesis at what is now the Stanford Graduate School of Education back in 1941 when her boyfriend, George, got called up to serve in World War II.

At the time, Ginger found marriage a bit more important than her education, so she skipped town before submitting that final thesis, a requirement for the program at the time, and got hitched to George.

