105-year-old woman receives master's degree after leaving school during World War II

(NOT THE BEE) – This is a heartwarming story if I ever saw one. A 105-year-old woman has just received her graduate degree from Stanford 83 years after leaving school at the outbreak of World War II.

Virginia "Ginger" Hislop was about to turn in her final thesis at what is now the Stanford Graduate School of Education back in 1941 when her boyfriend, George, got called up to serve in World War II.

At the time, Ginger found marriage a bit more important than her education, so she skipped town before submitting that final thesis, a requirement for the program at the time, and got hitched to George.

