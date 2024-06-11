A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
11 taken to hospital for heat exhaustion outside of Trump event in Arizona

Some of the victims reportedly fainted from the heat

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 7, 2024 at 10:47am

(JUST THE NEWS) – Eleven supporters of former President Donald Trump were sent to the hospital on Thursday, due to heat exhaustion while waiting for an event that featured Trump in Phoenix, Arizona.

The city witnessed soaring temperatures on Thursday, reaching at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit, according to ABC15. Phoenix Fire officials said they responded to the scene at a Turning Point USA rally at Dream City Church, in northern Phoenix. The event marked the second time Trump has appeared at the church, with the first being in 2020, The Hill reported.

“Another one being carted out on a stretcher at Trump rally … this marks at least six people from what we can likely assume is the heat,” Ben Brown, a reporter for ABC15 posted on the social media platform X.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







