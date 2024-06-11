11-year-old invites classmates to watch as his adoption gets finalized

(GOOD MORNING AMERICA) – When 11-year-old Luke was getting ready to be adopted, he made one special request which was to invite his fourth-grade class at Brookland Middle School in Brookland, Arkansas, to watch his adoption get finalized in court.

"I told my attorney that it would be really necessary for my class to see my adoption. So I was really excited about just having my class be part of where I'm heading next, you know?" the Arkansas boy told "Good Morning America."

Luke's May 14 adoption was the culmination of months of bonding, a process he and his parents, Cassie and Bradley Kissinger, said was nearly instantaneous after they first met at a "connection event" hosted by Project Zero, an Arkansas nonprofit dedicated to promoting adoption.

