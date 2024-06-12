There were 12 campus hate hoaxes this school year

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – There were at least 12 hate crime hoaxes in the 2023-24 school year that either occurred on a high school or college campus or are otherwise linked to higher education, according to an analysis by The College Fix.

A hate crime hoax is anything considered criminal or at least an act of misconduct. This number also includes questionable hate incidents that have yet to be solved. The 2023-24 school year saw a mix of hate crime hoaxes and other situations that do not neatly fit into a narrative about racism on college campuses.

It can also be a hoax when there is no path forward for the investigation to end but there’s also no clear evidence indicating the act was an intentional hate crime. Some hate crime allegations have clearly fallen apart.

