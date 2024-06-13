A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
13 Nobel economists promised Biden would cut inflation. Now they're saying Trump will ignite it

Soaring prices change minds

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 27, 2024 at 3:06pm

(Photo by Titouan COLOMB on Unsplash)

(ISSUES & INSIGHTS) – A gang of 16 Nobel prize-winning economists signed a letter yesterday endorsing Joe Biden for president because: “There is rightly a worry that Donald Trump will reignite inflation with his fiscally irresponsible budgets.”

But then our colleague, Scott Bessent, noticed something strange and ironic about the signatories: 13 of these economists signed a highly-publicized open letter three years ago assuring Americans that Biden’s “Build Back Better” spending spree would “ease longer-term inflationary pressures.”

Then – whoops! – 18 months later inflation soared to 9.1% under Biden – the worst U.S. inflation in almost 40 years! This would be the medical equivalent of amputating the wrong leg.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







