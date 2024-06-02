A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM

2 giant pandas en route from China to American zoo

1st shipment in over 20 years

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 27, 2024 at 11:17am

(Image by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/wal_172619-12138562/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=4421395">wal_172619</a> from <a href="https://pixabay.com/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=4421395">Pixabay</a>)

(NEW YORK POST) – Two giant pandas are en route from China to the San Diego Zoo — rescuing the US from the creeping possibility of becoming panda-less. Yun Chuan, a 5-year-old male, and Xin Bao, a 3-year-old female, were sent off in a heartwarming farewell ceremony in Sichuan Wednesday before being loaded onto a California-bound airplane.

“This farewell celebrates their journey and underscores a collaboration between the United States and China on vital conservation efforts,” Paul Baribault, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance president, said in a statement.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Our long-standing partnership with China Wildlife Conservation Association has been instrumental in advancing giant panda conservation, and we look forward to continuing our work together to ensure the survival and thriving of this iconic species.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Top DHS official refuses to answer whether Biden's border policies invite terrorists
2 giant pandas en route from China to American zoo
'Fake' roadside memorial set up to slow down high-speed drivers
Another mysterious monolith pops up in U.S., this time in northern Colorado
Supreme Court rejects Purdue Pharma's $6 billion opioid settlement
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×