2 giant pandas en route from China to American zoo

(NEW YORK POST) – Two giant pandas are en route from China to the San Diego Zoo — rescuing the US from the creeping possibility of becoming panda-less. Yun Chuan, a 5-year-old male, and Xin Bao, a 3-year-old female, were sent off in a heartwarming farewell ceremony in Sichuan Wednesday before being loaded onto a California-bound airplane.

“This farewell celebrates their journey and underscores a collaboration between the United States and China on vital conservation efforts,” Paul Baribault, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance president, said in a statement.

“Our long-standing partnership with China Wildlife Conservation Association has been instrumental in advancing giant panda conservation, and we look forward to continuing our work together to ensure the survival and thriving of this iconic species.”

