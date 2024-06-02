2 jailed for fraud in pro-abortion ballot measure

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Bridget Sielicki

Live Action News

Two individuals have been incarcerated for their roles in forging signatures in Florida during a petition drive related to a pro-abortion ballot measure. The duo has also been charged with election fraud in Kansas, though their activities there do not appear to be abortion measure-related.

Jamie Johnson, 47, and George Andrews III, 30, have each been jailed for their alleged roles in the crimes. Andrews has been in custody in Florida since February, while Johnson was apprehended last week in Nebraska. According to WUSF, each faces 20 felony charges in Florida, including charges of criminal use of personal identification information and signing another person’s name or a fictitious name to a petition. In Kansas, Johnson faces 19 felony counts and Andrews faces 30, as they are accused of forging at least 46 signatures on petitions to get a group called No Labels recognized as a political party.

In Florida, Johnson and Andrews are accused of submitting 133 fake petition signatures during the ballot measure drive to get a constitutional amendment declaring a “right” to abortion on the ballot this fall. The signatures were gathered by Floridians Protecting Freedom, a political committee comprised of the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates, the American Civil Liberties Union, and other pro-abortion groups. It does not appear that the petition depended on the fake signatures, as 891,500 names were required and more than 910,946 were submitted.

However, the arrests do raise questions as to the accuracy of the signature-gathering process.

“In Florida, our elections will continue to be fair and honest,” FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass previously said. “Our FDLE inspectors will investigate every allegation of voter fraud because our elections must remain free from those willing to commit fraud at the expense of all voters.”

In April, the Florida Supreme Court ruled that the ballot measure can proceed and appear on the state’s November ballot, despite the fact that some – including Florida Senior Deputy Solicitor for the Attorney General Nathan Forrester – are arguing that the measure’s language is “deceptive and misleading.”

Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver has warned that should it pass, the proposed amendment would “wipe out every law regulating abortion.” It will need to be approved by 60 percent of voters to pass in November.

