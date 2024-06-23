A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
These 23 classic baby names are facing extinction in U.S.

Sorry, Grandma

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 6, 2024 at 11:33am

(Unsplash)

(NEW YORK POST) – They’ll be no singing “Happy Birthday” to little Myrtle any time soon. The once-buzzy baby name – along with Al, Bess, Cathy, Vern, Wally and more – is in the top 23 newborn names on the verge of virtual extinction.

A foul fall from grace, the run-of-the-mill monikers were the bees knees during the Baby Boomer generation, between 1946 and 1964, per a 2024 report via baby-naming experts at Namesberry. But they’ve since lost their luster.

These were once ubiquitous names that represented everyday people — used on sitcoms like “The Brady Bunch” and “Father Knows Best,” explained the pros, adding that names going the way of the dinosaur are too closely tied to gray-haired grannies.

Read the full story ›

