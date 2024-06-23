A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions EducationGOOD NEWS!

23 sets of twins – yes, 46 kids – graduate from one middle school

'This was extraordinarily high'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 17, 2024 at 9:38pm
Twenty-three sets of twins graduated in 2024 from Pollard Middle School in Needham, Massachusetts. (Photo by Principal Tamantha Bibbo)

Twenty-three sets of twins graduated in 2024 from Pollard Middle School in Needham, Massachusetts. (Photo by Principal Tamantha Bibbo)

(FOX NEWS) -- A Massachusetts middle school recently celebrated its eighth-grade "moving up" ceremony for its outgoing students, including a remarkable 23 sets of twins.

Pollard Middle School, in Needham, Massachusetts, has a fairly large student body, Principal Tamantha Bibbo told the Associated Press. But the sheer number of twins in this year's eighth-grade class is "quite unusual," she said.

"We typically have anywhere from five to 10 sets at most," Bibbo told the AP. "Given our numbers, we have approximately 450 to 500 children in each grade, so this was extraordinarily high."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







23 sets of twins – yes, 46 kids – graduate from one middle school
Actor breaks silence years after allegedly admitting to being '100% a cannibal'
Major university discriminates against white students, says federal lawsuit
Almost 30 terrorists, including in Gaza, get Israeli government benefits
First reveal: Premiere of trailer, 'The Dragon's Prophecy'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×