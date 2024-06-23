23 sets of twins – yes, 46 kids – graduate from one middle school

(FOX NEWS) -- A Massachusetts middle school recently celebrated its eighth-grade "moving up" ceremony for its outgoing students, including a remarkable 23 sets of twins.

Pollard Middle School, in Needham, Massachusetts, has a fairly large student body, Principal Tamantha Bibbo told the Associated Press. But the sheer number of twins in this year's eighth-grade class is "quite unusual," she said.

"We typically have anywhere from five to 10 sets at most," Bibbo told the AP. "Given our numbers, we have approximately 450 to 500 children in each grade, so this was extraordinarily high."

Read the full story ›