3 teens arrested for leaving scooter skid marks on painted Pride intersection

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – Three teenagers have been arrested after they allegedly vandalized a Pride flag-painted intersection in Spokane, Washington by leaving skid marks with the Lime scooters they were riding on.

Police received a 911 call about multiple people on scooters "causing damage to the newly painted Pride mural" on June 5 just after 9 pm, according to the Spokane Police Department. Four suspects were reportedly seen damaging the mural, while several witnesses said that one of the subjects yelled obscenities at them before leaving the area.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Officers said the damage to the mural was "black scuff marks consistent with scooter wheels," and that these marks were left across the mural. The mural had recently been repainted after a May 16 incident in which multiple people dumbed a liquid on the mural and set it on fire, according to KREM.

Read the full story ›