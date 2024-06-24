Huge chunk of federal financial aid goes to negative return-on-investment degrees

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- One in three federal financial aid dollars goes to programs that have a negative return on investment, according to a recent report.

At the same time, Senate Democrats are hoping to boost spending on higher education during the latest budget battle.

“Around a third of federal Pell Grant and student loan funding pays for programs that do not provide students with a return on investment,” Preston Cooper wrote in a Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity report. He provided further comments to The College Fix via email.

