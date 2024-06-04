A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Scandals U.S.FEARS OF THE FUTURE

4 in 10 Americans will stay put this summer as money is tight

Many families forced to reconsider holiday plans

Published June 29, 2024 at 11:25am

(ZEROHEDGE) – With Covid-related travel restrictions nothing but a faint memory, travelers are ready to hit the beaches in masses this summer – that is if they can still afford it.

With everyday purchases like food, gas and utilities having become much more expensive over the past two years, many families are forced to reconsider their holiday plans, if not to scrap them altogether.

As Statista's Felix Richter reports, according to Deloitte's 2024 summer travel survey, money and high price are by far the biggest hurdles for American would-be travelers this summer. According to the survey, 42 percent of Americans do not plan to travel this summer season, i.e. between Memorial Day and the end of September, up from 37 percent last year. Among those without travel plans 39 percent said that they simply cannot afford it, while 32 percent said that travel is too expensive right now and 19 percent said they'd rather spend the money on something else.

