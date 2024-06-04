A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election Politics U.S.ELECTION 2024

Are these 4 Republicans the finalists for Trump's VP pick?

'Additions, subtractions and the emergence of dark-horse candidates remain possible'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 5, 2024 at 8:15pm

President Donald J. Trump disembarks Air Force One Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(NBC NEWS) -- Donald Trump’s search for a running mate is intensifying, as the former president awaits sentencing on felony charges and prepares for next month’s Republican National Convention.

Vice presidential contenders recently received vetting materials, five sources familiar with the process told NBC News.

Trump’s search, according to one source, is heavily concentrated on four top prospects: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Tim Scott of South Carolina and JD Vance of Ohio. Another source described a three-way competition involving Burgum, Rubio and Vance.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Are these 4 Republicans the finalists for Trump's VP pick?
WATCH: Chaos breaks out inside Chipotle as customers try to fight cashier
The Trump trial and our injustice system
The ignorance of evil
Is history really written by the winners?
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×