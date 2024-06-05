A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD

5 states reportedly suing Pfizer over COVID jab

'The tide is turning'

Published June 29, 2024 at 12:13pm
Army Spc. Angel Laureano holds a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Dec. 14, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

Army Spc. Angel Laureano holds a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Dec. 14, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

(100 PERCENT FED UP) – Five U.S. states are reportedly suing Pfizer, alleging the pharmaceutical company made ‘misleading claims’ about the safety of its experimental COVID-19 shot.

“Five states – Texas, Utah, Kansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana – suing Pfizer for knowing and concealing the vaccine causing myocarditis, pericarditis, failed pregnancies and deaths. That’s 10% of U.S. states. The tide is turning,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said.

Earlier this month, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, a Republican, announced a lawsuit against the COVID-19 jab manufacturer. "As I mentioned before, it is part of a multi-state effort in which more suits may follow depending on Pfizer's reaction," Kobach said during a press conference.

