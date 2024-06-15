A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DiversionsTHE FINAL FRONTIER

See the impacts an epic solar storm had on the Red Planet

Event occurred May 20, when a solar X12-class flare erupted from the Sun

Published June 15, 2024 at 11:53am
Published June 15, 2024 at 11:53am

(FOX WEATHER) – A round of epic solar storms that have impacted the solar system in recent months has led to auroras across Earth, but spacecraft far from our planet also recorded impacts, leading to extraordinary opportunities to study the phenomena.

Imagery from Mars showed rovers and orbiters studying the Red Planet encountered a series of solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs), causing auroras and increasing radiation to levels never observed before by Martian spacecraft.

NASA said the most significant solar event occurred May 20, when a solar X12-class flare erupted from the Sun. The event unleashed a barrage of X-rays, gamma rays and charged particles toward Mars, which is nearly 150 million miles from the Sun.

