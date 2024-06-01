A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: 55-year-old janitor stuns 'America's Got Talent' judges

Brings down the house, earns rare Golden Buzzer

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 1, 2024 at 10:35am
Richard Goodall receives Golden Buzzer for rendition of 'Don't Stop Believin'' (video screenshot)

Richard Goodall receives Golden Buzzer for rendition of 'Don't Stop Believin''

(WESTERN JOURNAL) – Steve Perry didn’t reunite with Journey for this week’s episode of “America’s Got Talent,” but an unassuming middle-school janitor named Richard Goodall did a phenomenal job of filling in for him.

Goodall stunned the audience and the show’s judges and even earned a rare “golden buzzer” from model and judge Heidi Klum. The 55-year-old custodian from Terre Haute, Indiana, joined the NBC show for its 19th-season premiere and crushed a rendition of Journey’s smash 1981 hit “Don’t Stop Believin.’”

WATCH:

When introducing himself to the show in a pre-taped interview, Goodall explained that he spent his time belting out songs while keeping a school in the Midwest clean for students, staff and administrators.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







