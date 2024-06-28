Abe Lincoln wax sculpture melts in brutal heat

(BBC) – He kept a cool head during the American Civil War, but a heatwave proved too much for his statue. A wax effigy of President Abraham Lincoln has melted as temperatures soared over the weekend in the nation's capital.

The head went first, then one of his legs dripped off its torso and a foot turned into a blob. The chair sank into the ground. The head from the 6ft wax sculpture of the Lincoln Memorial is now under repair, leaving behind a wire sticking out of the 16th president's neck.

The memorial rests on the site of Camp Barker in Washington, D.C. – a Civil War-era refugee camp that housed formerly enslaved and freed African Americans – now home to an elementary school.

