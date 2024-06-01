A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health ScandalsMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH

Abortion giant claims killing babies is health care

Promotes abortion at World Health Assembly

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 1, 2024 at 2:53pm

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(LIFENEWS) – As the fourth day of WHA77 kicked off, Committee A continued meeting to discuss items on its agenda — including one titled: “Acceleration towards the Sustainable Development Goal Targets for Maternal Health and Child Mortality.” This discussion related to how to achieve U.N. Sustainable Development Goal 3.1, which aims to reduce maternal mortality.

A lot of talk of “sexual” and “reproductive” health was presented throughout the discussion. Belarus discussed its work on sexual and reproductive health for teenagers, and the United Kingdom recognized the “vital importance” of “sexual health and rights.” A maternal mortality resolution co-sponsored by the United States with other countries was peppered with references to “sexual and reproductive health,” in addition to referencing universal health coverage.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

An NGO statement led by Save the Children and joined by other NGOs, including International Planned Parenthood Federation, claimed that the world is far from achieving sexual health services and asked for a “rights-based sexual and reproductive health services” approach. They also asked for “disaggregation” of data by gender among other categories.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Abortion giant claims killing babies is health care
China unveils world's 1st AI hospital with 14 AI doctors
10 million illegals later, Biden to use executive orders to fix his mess
France foils planned attack on Paris Olympics
Real estate investor says nobody wants to do business in NYC following Trump verdict
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×