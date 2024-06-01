Abortion giant claims killing babies is health care

(LIFENEWS) – As the fourth day of WHA77 kicked off, Committee A continued meeting to discuss items on its agenda — including one titled: “Acceleration towards the Sustainable Development Goal Targets for Maternal Health and Child Mortality.” This discussion related to how to achieve U.N. Sustainable Development Goal 3.1, which aims to reduce maternal mortality.

A lot of talk of “sexual” and “reproductive” health was presented throughout the discussion. Belarus discussed its work on sexual and reproductive health for teenagers, and the United Kingdom recognized the “vital importance” of “sexual health and rights.” A maternal mortality resolution co-sponsored by the United States with other countries was peppered with references to “sexual and reproductive health,” in addition to referencing universal health coverage.

An NGO statement led by Save the Children and joined by other NGOs, including International Planned Parenthood Federation, claimed that the world is far from achieving sexual health services and asked for a “rights-based sexual and reproductive health services” approach. They also asked for “disaggregation” of data by gender among other categories.

