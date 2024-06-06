Abortions drop 98% in 1 state as ban saves babies

(LIFENEWS) – In 2023, there were 16 abortions reported in West Virginia, a decrease of 98% from the previous year. There was similarly a drop of 98% in drug-induced abortions between 2022 (403 drug-induced abortions) and 2023 (10 drug-induced abortions). Drug-induced abortions constituted 63% of the total in 2023. The Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI) estimates that West Virginia’s 2023 abortion rate was 0.1 abortions per 1,000 women ages 15 to 44, down 98.1% from 2022 (Fig. 2).1 As of May 2024, 6 states have released 2023 abortion statistics, four of which reported that abortions decreased from the previous year.

In 2023, 75% of abortions performed in West Virginia were on state residents and 25% were on women from other states. Of the nonresident abortions, one was performed on an Ohio resident and three were performed on Pennsylvania residents. Thirteen percent of the abortions each were performed on girls ages 15 to 19 and women ages 20 to 24. Nineteen percent were performed on women ages 25-29 while 50% were performed on women ages 30-34. One abortion was performed on a woman whose age was 40 or older.

In 2023, two abortions were performed at 8 weeks of gestation or earlier and another two were performed at 11 to 12 weeks of gestation. Six abortions were performed between 16 and 19 weeks of gestation. Five abortions were performed at 20 weeks of gestation or later while one abortion was performed at an unknown gestational age.

