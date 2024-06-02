African National Congress party loses majority for 1st time in 30 years

(JUST THE NEWS) – The African National Congress party in South Africa lost its majority in a historic election on Saturday, resulting in an end to the party's 30 year rule. The ANC was the party that freed South Africa from apartheid under Nelson Mandela, according to The Associated Press.

Over 99% of the votes have been counted and the results are expected to be formally declared on Sunday. The national election began on Wednesday and the ANC received about 40% of the votes. More than 50 political parties participated in the election.

The Democratic Alliance party got around 21% of votes, the new MK party, headed by former South African President Jacob Zuma, got around 14% of the vote and the Economic Freedom Fighters got just over 9% of the votes.

