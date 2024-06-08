A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

AI enabling Iran's crackdown on women to enforce head covering

Technology has become 'the cherry on the sundae' of nation's digital repression

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 8, 2024 at 3:41pm

Muslim women in the hijab

(FOX NEWS) – The Islamic Republic of Iran’s use of artificial intelligence (AI) to crack down on its populace is having a particular impact on the freedoms of Iranian women.

Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News Digital the Iranian regime "is moving into the AI realm to benefit even more from technology that links together the disparate elements of facial recognition, CCTV, cell phone analysis, traffic geolocation and internet monitoring," which "bolster its cyber crackdown on street protesters or women who don’t wear their hijab correctly."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Enhanced AI tools will be a key facet of the forthcoming Hijab and Chastity Bill, approved by the Iranian Parliament in September 2023 and awaiting ratification from the regime’s Guardian Council. Taleblu said AI has become "the cherry on the sundae of Iran’s digital repression, whether that starts with very crude tools like CCTV in a shop or whatever repository of purportedly criminal behavior that the regime puts at the feet of these AI sorting tools. Because humans don't have to make the linkages, it frees up more manpower for mischief from the Iranian repressive apparatus."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







AI enabling Iran's crackdown on women to enforce head covering
Germany has begun dumping migrants in Poland
Ireland overwhelmed as immigration being used as 'weapon' to change demographics
The case for Biden's border catastrophe to be 'treason'
Nearly two-thirds of middle-class Americans are struggling financially
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×