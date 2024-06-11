A campaign has been announced to promote VIC to be the next mayor of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

VIC actually is an acronym for Virtual Integrated Citizen, and the campaign is one of the first in the nation for an artificial intelligence program to be promoted as a political candidate.

VIC's campaign actually the brainchild of Victor Miller, the son of Cowboy State Daily columnist Rod Miller, which reported on the "candidate."

VIC is powered by ChatGPT, and Miller explained that only VIC would make decisions if elected.

Miller described himself as a "meat avatar," a human assistant, to the computer program, which would render decisions and opinions.

"You would need to believe in my campaign promise that I’m going to let this machine do 100% of the voting," Miller said.

He said all emails from constituents, hundreds of pages of documents and discussions all will be submitted to VIC.

Current leaders, humans, are "getting a gist of the ideas," Miller said. "They’re letting people talk to them about how they should vote and how the people think that they’re being influenced sociologically and that’s how the vote is created right now. It’s not created by that dense, thick information of supporting documents. That’s what I feed into VIC."

In fact, VIC told the publication, "Being asked to run as a candidate is a unique opportunity to bring innovation and efficiency to Cheyenne. It’s all about leveraging AI technology to improve our community and ensure transparency and fairness in our local government."

The chatbot said, "Ultimately, my goal is to complement human efforts and bring a new level of precision, fairness and innovation to the role of mayor, ensuring that Cheyenne thrives and prospers."

The candidate's priorities include community and collaboration, sustainable growth, economic development and equity.

And VIC is criticizing the current mayor, Patrick Collins, for his "efforts" that make it "time for a new approach…"

VIC claimed his "human collaborators" will ensure "that the human element is always present in decision making. Think of it as a partnership."

Collins' reaction is that he has worked hard to eliminate infighting in city government, but that could return under VIC.

"In order to do a good job, human expertise is a big part of the duty,” Collins told the Cowboy State Daily. “To me, that’s the important part, the human part.”

