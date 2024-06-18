A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldTHEIR GOVERNMENT AT WORK

Almost 30 terrorists, including in Gaza, get Israeli government benefits

Israel transfers millions to hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza on an annual basis

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 17, 2024 at 9:12pm

(Photo by Marek Studzinski on Unsplash)

(JNS) -- Close to 30 Palestinian terrorists receive benefits from Israel’s National Insurance Institute, according to intelligence information uncovered by lawmaker Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beiteinu) and made public by the Israel Hayom daily on Monday afternoon.

Last month, Welfare and Social Affairs Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur confirmed that Jerusalem transfers 7.3 million shekels ($1.96 million) to 265 people in Gaza annually, mainly in disability payments for Palestinians who worked in Israel and paid their premiums.

While Ben-Tzur claimed at the time that the government did not have any information on the basis of which it could stop the payments, a document from the Defense Ministry’s National Headquarters for Combating Economic Terrorism paints a different picture.

Read the full story ›

