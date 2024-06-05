Shush! Bragg wants Trump to stay under gag order even after conviction

By Katelynn Richardson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Manhattan District Alvin Bragg’s office defended on Wednesday keeping former President Donald Trump under his gag order, requesting that it stay in place at least through Trump’s sentencing hearing in late July and any post-trial motions.

Trump attorney’s asked Judge Juan Merchan on Tuesday to lift the order, writing in a letter that the “concerns articulated by the government and the Court do not justify restrictions on the First Amendment rights of President Trump” now that the trial has concluded. Prosecutors disagreed, responding that the order was intended to protect more than just the trial proceedings.

“As the People will explain more fully in our written opposition to defendant’s forthcoming motion, these interests have not abated, and the Court has an obligation to protect the integrity of these proceedings and the fair administration of justice at least through the sentencing hearing and the resolution of any post-trial motion,” prosecutor Matthew Colangelo, who formerly was a top official in the Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ), wrote in the letter to Merchan.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 19, just days before the Republican National Convention.

JUST IN: Manhattan DA is opposing Trump's push to lift the gag order in his hush money case. They say it should remain live through sentencing/post-trial motions. pic.twitter.com/6N1XUhw2VJ — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 5, 2024

Trump’s attorneys argued Tuesday that Trump needs to have “unrestrained campaign advocacy” in light of Biden’s comments about the trial verdict and decision to hold a campaign event outside of the courthouse, along with continued attacks on Trump levied by witnesses like Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen.

They also noted the upcoming presidential debate scheduled for June 27.

The briefing schedule prosecutors proposed to consider lifting the order, which follows the schedule for other post-trial motions, would likely ensure the order stays in place during the debate if it is adopted. Prosecutors asked for a June 13 deadline for the defense’s motion and a June 27 deadline for the prosecution’s final response.

