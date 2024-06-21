A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH

In Alzheimer's breakthrough, researchers identify 'protective gene'

Delays disease in high-risk family

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 21, 2024 at 1:56pm

(FOX NEWS) – A significant Alzheimer’s study is shedding new light on a protective gene that appears to delay the disease in those destined to develop it.

Researchers from two Mass General Brigham hospitals — Mass Eye and Ear and Massachusetts General Hospital — have been studying a large extended family in Colombia with multiple members who have the Paisa mutation, which predicts an extremely high genetic risk of developing early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Most people with the Paisa variant develop mild cognitive impairment in their 40s, develop dementia in their 50s and die from complications of dementia in their 60s, according to a press release.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







In Alzheimer's breakthrough, researchers identify 'protective gene'
World-first experiment reveals why some people never get COVID
Scientists reveal 3 secrets to reaching 100 that work at any age
Surprising link between coffee and liver health
Biden's DHS board painted Trump fans, military, 'religious' people as a 'risk'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×