Amazon joins exclusive club, hitting $2 trillion in stock market for 1st time

'A big part of the valuation boost has been cloud and AI'

By Around the Web
Published June 29, 2024 at 12:36pm

(HEADLINE USA) – Amazon joined the exclusive $2 trillion club Wednesday after Wall Street investors pushed the value of the e-commerce giant’s stock past that threshold.

Shares in Amazon.com Inc. finished the day up almost 4%, giving the Seattle-based company a stock market valuation of $2.01 trillion. Its stock has gained 52% in the past 12 months, partly driven by enthusiasm for the company’s investments in artificial intelligence.

Amazon now joins Google’s parent Alphabet, software behemoth Microsoft, iPhone maker Apple and chip maker Nvidia among companies with valuations of at least $2 trillion.

