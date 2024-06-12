A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithTESTING THE FAITH

Amendment to permanently ban women pastors in Christian denomination falls short

'The office of pastor is limited to men as qualified by Scripture'

Published June 12, 2024 at 5:27pm

Westminster Abbey in England (Photo by Jenny Marvin on Unsplash)

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- A proposed amendment to the Southern Baptist Convention's constitution, known as the Law Amendment, that would have permanently banned women from serving as pastors "as qualified by Scripture," fell 5 percentage points short of the required two-thirds support from messengers on Wednesday.

Some 5,099 — or 61% of messengers who cast ballots at America's largest Protestant denomination's Annual Meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana — voted in favor of the measure that needed 66.66% of the votes to be ratified. About 38%, or 3,185 messengers, opposed the motion.

The amendment received much less support than it did when it was proposed by Pastor Mike Law of Arlington Baptist Church in Virginia at the SBC's Annual Meeting in June 2023, which passed with approximately 80% of the vote from more than 12,000 messengers.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







