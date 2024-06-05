Is America on its way to being an 'open-air prison'?

"I did not know Israel was capturing or recording my face. [But Israel has] been watching us for years from the sky with their drones. They have been watching us gardening and going to schools and kissing our wives. I feel like I have been watched for so long." – Mosab Abu Toha, Palestinian poet

If you want a glimpse of the next stage of America's transformation into a police state, look no further than how Israel – a long-time recipient of hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign aid from the U.S. – uses its high-tech military tactics, surveillance and weaponry to advance its authoritarian agenda.

Military checkpoints. Wall-to-wall mass surveillance. Predictive policing. Aerial surveillance that tracks your movements wherever you go and whatever you do. AI-powered facial recognition and biometric programs carried out with the knowledge or consent of those targeted by it. Cyber-intelligence. Detention centers. Brutal interrogation tactics. Weaponized drones. Combat robots.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

We've already seen many of these military tactics and technologies deployed on American soil and used against the populace, especially along the border regions, a testament to the heavy influence Israel's military-industrial complex has had on U.S. policing.

Indeed, Israel has become one of the largest developers and exporters of military weapons and technologies of oppression worldwide.

Journalist Antony Loewenstein has warned that Pegasus, one of Israel's most invasive pieces of spyware, which allows any government or military intelligence or police department to spy on someone's phone and get all the information from that phone, has become a favorite tool of oppressive regimes around the world. The FBI and NYPD have also been recipients of the surveillance technology, which promises to turn any "target's smartphone into an intelligence gold mine."

Yet it's not just military weapons that Israel is exporting. They're also helping to transform local police agencies into extensions of the military.

According to The Intercept, thousands of American law enforcement officers frequently travel for training to Israel, "one of the few countries where policing and militarism are even more deeply intertwined than they are here," as part of an ongoing exchange program that largely flies under the radar of public scrutiny.

A 2018 investigative report concluded that imported military techniques by way of these exchange programs that allow police to study in Israel have changed American policing for the worse. "Upon their return, U.S. law enforcement delegates implement practices learned from Israel's use of invasive surveillance, blatant racial profiling, and repressive force against dissent," the report states. "Rather than promoting security for all, these programs facilitate an exchange of methods in state violence and control that endanger us all."

"At the very least," notes journalist Matthew Petti, "visits to Israel have helped American police justify more snooping on citizens and stricter secrecy. Critics also assert that Israeli training encourages excessive force."

Petti documents how the NYPD set up a permanent liaison office in Israel in the wake of 9/11, eventually implementing "one of the first post-9/11 counterterrorism programs that explicitly followed the Israeli model. In 2002, the NYPD tasked a secret 'Demographics Unit' with spying on Muslim-American communities. Dedicated 'mosque crawlers' infiltrated local Muslim congregations and attempted to bait worshippers with talk of violent revolution."

That was merely the start of American police forces being trained in martial law by foreign nations under the guise of national security theater. It has all been downhill from there.

As Alex Vitale, a sociology professor who has studied the rise of global policing, explains, "The focus of this training is on riot suppression, counterinsurgency, and counterterrorism – all of which are essentially irrelevant or should be irrelevant to the vast majority of police departments. They shouldn't be suppressing protest, they shouldn't be engaging in counterinsurgency, and almost none of them face any real threat from terrorism."

This ongoing transformation of the American homeland into a techno-battlefield tracks unnervingly with the dystopian cinematic visions of Steven Spielberg's "Minority Report" and Neill Blomkamp's "Elysium," both of which are set 30 years from now, in the year 2054.

In "Minority Report," police agencies harvest intelligence from widespread surveillance, behavior prediction technologies, data mining, precognitive technology, and neighborhood and family snitch programs in order to capture would-be criminals before they can do any damage.

While Blomkamp's "Elysium" acts as a vehicle to raise concerns about immigration, access to health care, worker's rights, and socioeconomic stratification, what was most striking was its eerie depiction of how the government will employ technologies such as drones, tasers and biometric scanners to track, target and control the populace, especially dissidents.

With Israel in the driver's seat and "Minority Report" and "Elysium" on the horizon, it's not so far-fetched to imagine how the American police state will use these emerging technologies to lock down the populace, root out dissidents and ostensibly establish an "open-air prison" with disconcerting similarities to Israel's technological occupation of present-day Palestine.

For those who insist that such things are celluloid fantasies with no connection to the present, we offer the following as a warning of the totalitarian future at our doorsteps.

When Aldous Huxley wrote "Brave New World" in 1931, he was convinced that there was "still plenty of time" before his dystopian vision became a nightmare reality. It wasn't long, however, before he realized that his prophecies were coming true far sooner than he had imagined.

Israel's military influence on the United States, its advances in technological weaponry and its rigid demand for compliance are pushing us toward a world in chains.

Through its oppressive use of surveillance technology, Israel has erected the world's first open-air prison, and in the process, has made itself a model for the United States.

What we cannot afford to overlook, however, is the extent to which the American Police State is taking its cues from Israel.

As I make clear in my book "Battlefield America: The War on the American People" and in its fictional counterpart, "The Erik Blair Diaries," we may not be an occupied territory, but that does not make the electronic concentration camp being erected around us any less of a prison.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!