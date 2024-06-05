A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FAITH UNDER FIRE

American man gets 26 months in prison for anti-Jewish, racist vandalism

'White supremacist-fueled violence is a stain on our history'

Published June 5, 2024 at 11:47am

(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(JNS) -- Nathan Weeden, 24, was sentenced to 26 months in prison and three subsequent months of supervised release on Tuesday for conspiring to discriminate against Jews and black people and for vandalizing a synagogue.

The Houghton, Mich., man, who is a member of the white supremacist gang The Base, did more than just destroy property, stated Larissa Knapp, executive assistant director of the FBI’s National Security Branch.

“The FBI will not accept hate-driven threats of violence intended to emotionally and/or physically harm victims and will rigorously investigate anyone conspiring to vandalize houses of worship and intimidate others from safely practicing their religion,” she said.

Read the full story ›

